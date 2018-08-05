CUSTER | Josephine Roberta (Lillemoe) Burch entered glory on July 20, 2018. She was born Sept. 30, 1929, near Conde to John and Agnes (Ugland) Lillemoe.
She attended a one-room country school. Her high school years were spent at Augustana Academy in Canton, graduating in 1947. During college and adult years, she was known as “Jo”. After receiving a two-year kindergarten primary teaching certificate from Northern State Teacher’s College in Aberdeen in 1950, she taught kindergarten for two years.
Eventually Jo felt the urge to enter full-time Christian work. Consequently, she studied at Northern Baptist Theological Seminary in Chicago earning a Bachelor of Religious Education degree in 1955. She served as Director of Christian Education for the First Baptist Church, Grants Pass, OR, and later Director of Children’s Work for the North Shore Baptist Church, Chicago, leaving that position in 1963.
In order to renew a public school teaching certificate, she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Sioux Falls College in 1965 and taught kindergarten there for seven years until her marriage to Morris S. Burch on Sept. 3, 1972.
Jo and Morris made their home in Whittier, CA. Morris taught mathematics at Roosevelt High School in East Los Angeles. Morris retired in 1980. Then began the adventure, over several summers, of building their home near Custer, moving there permanently in 1987.
While in California and South Dakota, Jo served with Stonecroft Ministries as Chairmen of Christian Women’s Club in Whittier and later as an Area Representative and Friendship Bible Coordinator.
Jo was preceded in death by her husband Morris on Dec. 4, 2015. She spent the last several years residing at Good Samaritan, New Underwood. The family is grateful for the care she received.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 8, at Pine Lawn Memorial Park Chapel in Rapid City. Burial took place on July 24.
An online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.
