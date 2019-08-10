{{featured_button_text}}

HILL CITY | Viola May "Vi" Burch, 87, died Aug. 2, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 17, at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer.

