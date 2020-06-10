Burchill, Colleen
PIERRE | Colleen Burchill, 97, died June 6, 2020.

Visitation, without family present and social distancing practices in place, will be from 2-5 p.m. CST on Thursday, June 11, at Isburg Funeral Chapel.

A private family funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 12, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and live-streamed at the Isburg Funeral Chapel website. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

