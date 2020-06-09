Burchill, Frances C.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PIERRE | Frances Colleen Burchill died peacefully on June 6, 2020 at Prince of Peace in Sioux Falls. She will be remembered always as a loving wife, a devoted mother, a supportive grandmother, and a woman of great Catholic Faith.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. CST on Thursday, June 11, at Isburg Funeral Chapel.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 12, at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Pierre. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. The service will be viewable at isburgfuneralchapels.com.

Colleen was born in Cavalier, ND, on Dec. 5, 1922 to Bernard Harahan and Matilda Morrow. Bernard emigrated from County Leitrim, Ireland, to the United States in 1908 at the age of 16, sponsored by his uncle, a Catholic priest. Matilda was born in Cavalier, ND. Colleen was the youngest of the five Harahan girls.

She graduated from Manual Arts High School in Los Angeles in 1939. Upon graduation, she moved back to Cavalier, as her mother said, "Colleen would rather be a big fish in a small pond rather than a little fish in a big pond." Colleen graduated in 1945 from Valley City State College, Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She met her future husband John C. "Jack" Burchill while taking care of his mother Bessie in Valley City, ND.