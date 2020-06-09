Burchill, Frances C.

PIERRE | Frances Colleen Burchill died peacefully on June 6, 2020 at Prince of Peace in Sioux Falls. She will be remembered always as a loving wife, a devoted mother, a supportive grandmother, and a woman of great Catholic Faith.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. CST on Thursday, June 11, at Isburg Funeral Chapel.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 12, at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Pierre. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. The service will be viewable at isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Colleen was born in Cavalier, ND, on Dec. 5, 1922 to Bernard Harahan and Matilda Morrow. Bernard emigrated from County Leitrim, Ireland, to the United States in 1908 at the age of 16, sponsored by his uncle, a Catholic priest. Matilda was born in Cavalier, ND. Colleen was the youngest of the five Harahan girls.
She graduated from Manual Arts High School in Los Angeles in 1939. Upon graduation, she moved back to Cavalier, as her mother said, "Colleen would rather be a big fish in a small pond rather than a little fish in a big pond." Colleen graduated in 1945 from Valley City State College, Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She met her future husband John C. "Jack" Burchill while taking care of his mother Bessie in Valley City, ND.
Jack and Colleen were married on Nov. 6, 1947 and to this union five children were born. Prior to moving to Pierre in 1953, they made their home in Valley City, ND, and Fort Thompson, SD.
Colleen was a compassionate and caring Registered Nurse, a vocation which she was very proud of. She worked in the Recovery Room at St. Mary's Hospital from 1969-1984.
While living in Pierre, she devoted most of her energy toward Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church serving on the Funeral Committee and she was a charter member of the Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Daughters of America. She was passionate about sports, following her children and grandchildren in their sporting events. If she was not in attendance at the sporting event, she would listen to KCCR radio and keep the individual points of each player. The state Boys Basketball Tournament was another favorite, attending 47 tournaments.
Colleen's simple pleasures were baking chocolate chip cookies, playing bridge, attending daily mass and spending time with her family. She had a great Irish wit and was very proud of her Irish Heritage.
Colleen is survived by her children, John (Linda) Burchill of Pierre, Mary (John) Swirzcki of Gillette, WY, Patrick (Lucy) Burchill of Rapid City, Anne (Brian) Williams of Sioux Falls, Thomas (Paula) Burchill of Sioux Falls; 11 grandchildren; three step-great grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Matilda; her husband, Jack; and her four sisters, Margaret Johnson, Helen Henderson, Mickey Schroeder and Ruth Gran.
Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph's Catholic School in Pierre.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.