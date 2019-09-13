RAPID CITY | Dorothy Marie (Julius) Burckhard passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, surrounded by her many loved ones after fighting a courageous 8-month battle with cancer.
Dorothy was born June 6, 1938, in Lead to Bernard and Lottie (Roadifer) Julius. They lived in Moskee, WY, until 1940 when the family moved to Spearfish. Bernard worked at the Homestake Sawmill for 42 years. Dorothy attended school in Spearfish graduating from high school in 1956. Dorothy fell in love with her soulmate, Victor Burckhard, when she was only 15 years old. They married on June 6, 1957, and lived in Spearfish until April 30, 1962, when Victor and Dorothy moved to Rapid City, with three children, where Victor took a job with MDU. Once all four children were school-ready, Dorothy worked in the lunchroom and playground at Robbinsdale Elementary School. Once their children were more independent, Dorothy took a job at Rapid City Regional Hospital where she worked in the Medical Records Department until her retirement on Aug. 1, 1998.
Dorothy was a member of the Women of the Moose and the Court of St. Rita Catholic Daughters. She loved to bowl, take trips to Deadwood and Laughlin, NV. Dorothy loved family gatherings with her family and friends, where often after the meal, card-playing took place. Dorothy was ruthless in Canadian Canasta often beating the rest of the players without any mercy.
Dorothy was well-loved by everyone. She always saw the best in everyone and treated everyone equally. She was a wonderful role model, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved to laugh, bowl, quilt, sew and play cards. Dorothy always helped out where needed often volunteering in many organizations, schools, and events. Dorothy was a mom and “grandma” to so many children besides her own. Her nickname was Grandma Boo. She was one of those silent heroes working in the shadows making the world a better place to be. She was such a good listener.
Dorothy was with the love of her life and soulmate, Victor, for 66 years — 62 of those years in marriage. They loved each other unconditionally and really did enjoy spending time together.
Grateful for sharing her life are her husband, Victor Burckhard; daughters, Rose (Wade) Simons, Rapid City, Jeanne (Steven) McKenna, Sturgis, and Cheryl (Craig Ordal) Burckhard, Deadwood; son, Mark (Kim) Burckhard of Mansfield, TX; grandchildren, Jada Simons, Fort Collins, CO, Shane Simons, Amanda (Jesse) Wassenaar and Tanner Burckhard-Neff, all of Rapid City, Kelci Smith, Sturgis, and Mikayla Burckhard, Mansfield, TX; and great-granddaughters, Skylar Simons, Fort Collins and Harper O’Dea, Sturgis.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Lottie Julius; and siblings, Verna, Valjean and Herbert Julius.
Memorial visitation will be from 6-7 p.m., with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, at Kirk Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Dorothy’s Life will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish.
Memorial donations are requested to Regional Home Health Plus Hospice (a.k.a "The Hospice House").
