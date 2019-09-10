{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Dorothy Burckhard, 81, died Sept. 6, 2019.

Memorial visitation begins at 6 p.m., with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 15, at Kirk Funeral Home.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

A Celebration of Life service will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 16, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish.

To send flowers to the family of Dorothy Burckhard, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Sep 15
Memorial Visitation
Sunday, September 15, 2019
5:00PM-6:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Order flowers for Dorothy's Memorial Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before Dorothy's Memorial Visitation begins.
Sep 16
Celebration of Life
Monday, September 16, 2019
10:00AM
Order flowers for Dorothy's Celebration of Life
Guaranteed delivery before Dorothy's Celebration of Life begins.
Load comments