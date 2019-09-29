SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. | Loxy Ann Burckhard, 75, died Sept. 25, 2019.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Oct. 2, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff. A second service will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 3 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Spearfish, SD.
Burial to follow in Bison, SD, at the family plot.
Bridgman Funeral Home, Scottsbluff, Neb.
Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels, Spearfish, SD
