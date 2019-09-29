{{featured_button_text}}

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. | Loxy Ann Burckhard, 75, died Sept. 25, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Oct. 2, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff. A second service will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 3 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Spearfish, SD. 

Burial to follow in Bison, SD, at the family plot.

Bridgman Funeral Home, Scottsbluff, Neb.

Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels, Spearfish, SD

