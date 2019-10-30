{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Michael David Burdick, 66, died Oct. 24, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Nov. 2, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior.

Inurnment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis at a later date.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments