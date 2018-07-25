Subscribe for 33¢ / day

OELRICHS | Agnes Marie Burgess, 89, died July 23, 2018.

A Vigil will be at 7 p.m. on July 29, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hot Springs.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on July 30, at the church. Burial will be at Oelrichs Cemetery.

Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home of Hot Springs

Celebrate
the life of: Burgess, Agnes M.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments