Burgess, Cadden J.
0 entries

Burgess, Cadden J.

  • 0

RAPID CITY | Cadden J. Burgess, 27, died Jan. 17, 2020.

Celebration of Life services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Rimrock Evangelical Free Church.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News