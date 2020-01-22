Burgess, Cadden J.

RAPID CITY | Cadden J. Burgess, 27, died unexpectedly of a heart condition on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Gillette, WY.
Cadden was born on Feb. 3, 1992, in Rapid City and from day one he was full of life! He grew up in Rapid City, graduating from Stevens High School in 2011 and from Mitchell Vocational Technical Institute in 2014 as a Power Lineman. Being that Cadden was so full of life, he always pushed life to the limit. After graduating from MTI, he worked for Forbes (previously Timberline) and later moved to Altitude Energy. During his time at Timberline, he successfully completed his Journeyman courses from Northwest Lineman College and became a “card-carrying lineman.” Cadden was the first employee from Timberline to complete the Journeyman courses and traveled extensively with his work and loved it. He enjoyed traveling to various states and the challenges that each new job presented.
Cadden had a passion for speed. He loved working on anything with a motor — and excelled at it. Cadden developed a passion for long-range shooting and shared this with his hero, Grandpa Carl. They spent hours reloading ammunition and working with various guns to continually improve the ballistics. He loved being outside and would find any excuse to be there.
Cadden is survived by his parents, Stephen and Gretchen (Stonecipher) Burgess, Rapid City; his soulmate, Katherine “Katy” Denison, Rapid City; his brother, Connor, and sister, Ashley Burgess, Rapid City; grandparents, Dr. Carl and Marge Stonecipher and Marshall Burgess, all of Rapid City, aunts and uncles, Dr. David (Jackie) Burgess, Poulsbo, WA, Dr. Robert Burgess, Rapid City, Bonnie (Terry) Moore and their children, Maddy, Kaitlyn, and Issak, Huge, MN, Dr. Curt (Julie) Stonecipher and their children, Carter and Rylie, Rapid City, and Eric (Amy) Stonecipher and their children, Dylan and Kaylee, Fulton, MO; his special friends, Phyllis Hellwig and Dirk LaFranz; and many other cousins, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sally Burgess.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Rimrock Church.
A memorial has been established to the Mitchell Vocational Technical Institute.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home is hosting his online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.