Burgess, Cadden J.

RAPID CITY | Cadden J. Burgess, 27, died unexpectedly of a heart condition on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Gillette, WY.

Cadden was born on Feb. 3, 1992, in Rapid City and from day one he was full of life! He grew up in Rapid City, graduating from Stevens High School in 2011 and from Mitchell Vocational Technical Institute in 2014 as a Power Lineman. Being that Cadden was so full of life, he always pushed life to the limit. After graduating from MTI, he worked for Forbes (previously Timberline) and later moved to Altitude Energy. During his time at Timberline, he successfully completed his Journeyman courses from Northwest Lineman College and became a “card-carrying lineman.” Cadden was the first employee from Timberline to complete the Journeyman courses and traveled extensively with his work and loved it. He enjoyed traveling to various states and the challenges that each new job presented.

Cadden had a passion for speed. He loved working on anything with a motor — and excelled at it. Cadden developed a passion for long-range shooting and shared this with his hero, Grandpa Carl. They spent hours reloading ammunition and working with various guns to continually improve the ballistics. He loved being outside and would find any excuse to be there.