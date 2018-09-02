Subscribe for 33¢ / day

NAPLES, Fla. | Charles Johnston Burgess completed his earthly journey on August 27, 2018. He was born July 27, 1923, in Emmetsburg, IA, to John Lloyd Burgess and Marguerite Frye Burgess.

He was a life-long educator, historian and craftsman, renowned for his shoo-fly pie and rose hip wine. He lovingly dedicated long hours to researching the family ancestry and shared his knowledge with many newly discovered relatives. Eventually, he created a web of family that covered the United States and the British Isles. On one of his trips he reconnected with the English branch of the Burgess Family, which began a long friendship of mutual visits to each other's homes.

Charles graduated from Rapid City High School in 1942. He continued his education at Bradley University in Peoria, IL, where he became a member of the Sigma Chi and Sigma Phi Societies. After graduation, he moved to Gap, PA, with his mother and grandmother. He taught history to students at Octarara Junior/Senior High School. Living in Amish Country, he attended many antique fairs and became a knowledgeable dealer. He completely restored an old farmhouse and furnished it with period pieces. He was a gracious host and tour guide to the many family members that visited him there.

After retirement, seeking warmer winters, he moved to Naples. There, he continued his ancestry research and was the long-time president and historian of the Heinrich Frey Family Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Barry and John. He is survived by his sisters-in-law, Maxine Burgess and Beverly Burgess. Also surviving him are his nieces and nephews, Scott Burgess, Susan Johnson, Jane Spencer, Jim Burgess, Carol Burgess, Todd Burgess and John Burgess, their spouses, children and grandchildren.

He will be buried in the Fairview Cemetery in White, SD, near other family members.

the life of: Burgess, Charles J.
