HOT SPRINGS | Everett Lee Burgess, 69, died Dec. 16, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 21 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery near Oelrichs.

Burgess, Everett L.
