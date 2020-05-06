Burke, Edward 'Ed'

RAPID CITY | Edward Stanley Burke was called Home to the House of our Lord on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Edward was born on Oct. 14, 1938 to John and Elizabeth Burke in Rapid City. He was born the sixth child of seven, with three brothers and three sisters.
Edward grew up in Rapid City and went to school at Cathedral High School. Edward worked in many fields in South Dakota including the Pepsi Cola Company, and the Rapid City Public School system, serving as a delivery driver where he retired after serving more than 25-plus years.
Edward loved spending his free time on the golf course, watching baseball, football and more golf. He would also watch endless re-runs of The Andy Griffith Show, his favorite show by far.
Edward is survived by his sister, Mary Welch of Rapid City, and many numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Babcock; brothers, John, Robert and James; and sister, Agnes.
There will be private family services at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home and burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
