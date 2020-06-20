Burke, James E. 'Jim'
RAPID CITY | James E. “Jim” Burke, 83, died April 7, 2020.

Visitation will be from 6:30-7 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home with a Wake service and time of sharing at 7 p.m.

Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 29, at Blessed Sacrament Church.

Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

