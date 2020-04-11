Burke, James E.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | James E. Burke, 83, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at home with his wife and family by his side after a two-year courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Jim was born on August 26, 1936 in Aberdeen to Andy and Irene Burke. He and his family moved to Pierre, where he attended school, graduating from high school in 1954. From there he moved to Aberdeen and attended Northern State College graduating with a master’s degree in Chemistry.

On June 6, 1958, Jim married Loa Hall in Pierre. They had four children. In 1961, they moved to Rapid City, where Jim worked for the State Health Department for one year. After that, he started his career at the Clinical Laboratories as a medical technician. Early in his career, he spent one year at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, where he studied histology and cytology. He then continued at the Clinical Laboratories in cancer research. In 1971, his marriage with Loa ended. At that time, he got involved with a nutrition company known as Shaklee.