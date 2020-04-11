Burke, James E.

RAPID CITY | James E. Burke, 83, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at home with his wife and family by his side after a two-year courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Jim was born on August 26, 1936 in Aberdeen to Andy and Irene Burke. He and his family moved to Pierre, where he attended school, graduating from high school in 1954. From there he moved to Aberdeen and attended Northern State College graduating with a master’s degree in Chemistry.
On June 6, 1958, Jim married Loa Hall in Pierre. They had four children. In 1961, they moved to Rapid City, where Jim worked for the State Health Department for one year. After that, he started his career at the Clinical Laboratories as a medical technician. Early in his career, he spent one year at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, where he studied histology and cytology. He then continued at the Clinical Laboratories in cancer research. In 1971, his marriage with Loa ended. At that time, he got involved with a nutrition company known as Shaklee.
In May 1975, he married Mary Jo Skulborstad, the “Sunshine of My Life” (his words). They went on to build one of the largest organizations in Shaklee. Jim will be remembered for being very motivational and inspirational to so many people around the nation. The owner of the company said, “he was always ahead of the curve.” Jim traveled all over the world with his company and got to take his whole family with him to many places.
In 1980, Jim discovered a new passion — golf. He attacked the game with vigor and became successful at it, making four holes-in-one! He enjoyed duck and goose hunting with his family.
He and Mary Jo wintered in Arizona for the past 30 years and enjoyed their time golfing together.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jerry Burke.
Jim is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Jo; his children: Tim (Gretchen) Burke, Tammy (Dan) Kveene, Todd Burke, Tori (Kevin) Eickelman; his stepdaughters: Janet (John) Herman, Jamie (Bob) Overgaard, Lori Faessler; 11 grandchildren: Kara Kveene, Tyler (Bre) Kveene, Rachelle (Braden) Williams, Elizabeth (Alex) Westhoff, Logan Burke, Landin Burke, Lauren Jo Faessler, Sydney Faessler, Jordan (Jake) Lutonsky, Jessica Sloan, Taylor Pesicka; 10 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Dave Burke.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
His online guestbook is available to sign at osheimschmidt.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.