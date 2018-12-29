Try 1 month for 99¢

GILLETTE, Wyo. | Julie Ann Burkhart, 60, died Dec. 25, 2018.

A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 31, at St. Matthew Catholic Church.

Kline Funeral Chapel of Belle Fourche, S.D.

