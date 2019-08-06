{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Shirley Blanche Burkhart, 88, died Aug. 1, 2019.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Aug. 8, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will be at 3 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Burkhart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Events

Load comments