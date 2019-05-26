{{featured_button_text}}
Ronald Burton

PUYALLUP, Wash. | Ronald Lee Burton passed away on May 19, 2019 (his 79th birthday) in Puyallup. He was born in Deadwood, SD, and raised in Rapid City, SD.

He is survived by his wife, Judie; four children; three stepchildren; 15 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. PDT on Tuesday, June 4, at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA, with a Celebration of Life following at Hill Funeral Home in Puyallup.

