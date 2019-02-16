Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Betty Rae Butler-Bifulco, 61, died Feb. 13, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 17, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Feb. 18, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

