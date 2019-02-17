Try 1 month for 99¢
Betty Butler-Bifulco

RAPID CITY | Betty Rae Butler-Bifulco, 61, died Feb. 13, 2019, at home following a courageous battle with breast cancer.

She was born Feb. 17, 1957, in Fort Belvoir, VA, to Raymon and Merrilee (Emick) Fall. She spent most of her life in South Dakota where she operated an in-home daycare for more than 30 years. She was an avid crafter, especially crocheting.

She is survived by her husband, Tony Bifulco; two sons, Nick Wiest and Tyler Butler; her daughter, Lacey Butler and her children Alazeah and Bentley; five stepchildren; 12 grandchildren; a brother, Delyle Fall; and two sisters, Starla Lindblom and Amber Timmerman. She was preceded in death by her parents and her first husband, Stephen Butler.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Condolences may be conveyed to the family through the funeral home website.

Butler-Bifulco, Betty
