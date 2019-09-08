{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | David L. Butler, 59, died Sept. 3, 2019.

Celebration of Life services will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 11, at Fountain Springs Church, west location.

Kirk Funeral Home 

Events

Sep 11
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, September 11, 2019
10:00AM
Fountain Springs Church West Location
2100 N Plaza Dr, Rapid City, SD 57702
Rapid City, SD 57702
