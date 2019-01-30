WIMBERLEY, Texas | Virginia "Ginny" (Rhoades) Butterfield passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday evening, Jan. 23, 2019. Virginia was born May 24, 1933, in Rapid City, SD, to Fontanet Edward “Slim” Rhoades and Dorothy (Southworth) Rhoades.
Ginny is survived by her sister, Judy (Ralph) Zoller and nephews, Scott and Todd Zoller, all of Rapid City and niece, Luanne Zoller of Portland, OR; sister-in-law, Henrietta Rhoades and niece, Susan Rhoades (Ruml) of Freeman, SD; sons and daughters-in-law, Mark (Angela) Butterfield, Austin, TX, Craig (Dani) Butterfield, Ewa Beach, HI, and Brett (Kimberly) Butterfield, Katy, TX. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and four great-nephews and nieces.
