RAPID CITY | Mary Kathleen (Kellar) Butz passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019. Although her physical presence has just left, the Mary we knew has unfortunately been gone for over a decade due to Alzheimer’s dementia.
Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Rita Marie Kellar. She is survived by her loving husband, Gerald; her two sons, Abraham (Megan), Tampa, FL, and John (Kirsten), Rapid City; her father, Donald Kellar, Rapid City; her siblings, Ann Kellar, Renton, WA, Joseph Kellar, Mukilteo, WA, Thomas (Teresa) Kellar, Rapid City, and Jim (Ann) Kellar, Newcastle, Australia; and her grandchildren, Monroe, Alivia, Audrey, Aspen, Austin & Gwen.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Mary’s family would ask that you consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.
