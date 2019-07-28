{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Butz

RAPID CITY | Mary Kathleen (Kellar) Butz passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019. Although her physical presence has just left, the Mary we knew has unfortunately been gone for over a decade due to Alzheimer’s dementia.

Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Rita Marie Kellar. She is survived by her loving husband, Gerald; her two sons, Abraham (Megan), Tampa, FL, and John (Kirsten), Rapid City; her father, Donald Kellar, Rapid City; her siblings, Ann Kellar, Renton, WA, Joseph Kellar, Mukilteo, WA, Thomas (Teresa) Kellar, Rapid City, and Jim (Ann) Kellar, Newcastle, Australia; and her grandchildren, Monroe, Alivia, Audrey, Aspen, Austin & Gwen.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

In lieu of flowers, Mary’s family would ask that you consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Butz, Mary K.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments