Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Norman E. Butzman, 82, died Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at the Rapid City Regional Hospice House.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in the near future.

Friends may sign his online guest register at www.osheimschmidt.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Butzman, Norman
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments