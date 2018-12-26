RAPID CITY | Norman E. Butzman, 82, died Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at the Rapid City Regional Hospice House.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in the near future.
Friends may sign his online guest register at www.osheimschmidt.com.
RAPID CITY | Norman E. Butzman, 82, died Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at the Rapid City Regional Hospice House.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in the near future.
Friends may sign his online guest register at www.osheimschmidt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.