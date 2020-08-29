 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buxton, Carmen E.
0 entries

Buxton, Carmen E.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Carmen Eugenia Buxton, 87, died Aug. 26, 2020.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will be at noon at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News