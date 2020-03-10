Byrd, Darla 'Sue'
Byrd, Darla 'Sue'

BELLE FOURCHE | Darla “Sue” Byrd, 76, died March 8, 2020.

Celebration of Life services will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills.

