{{featured_button_text}}

GULF BREEZE, Fla. | JoEllyne "Missy" (Hansen) Byrne, 41, died May 1, 2019.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. on June 10, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Byrne, JoEllyne 'Missy'
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments