GULF BREEZE, Fla. | JoEllyne Tamara "Missy" Byrne, 41, has gone to her eternal rest May 1, 2019.
To continue to love and honor her memory in this world are her family; husband Peter Byrne, daughter Maura Byrne, her son Shad Dahlquist with fiancee Nikki and grandson Hudson.
Missy is a native of Rapid City, SD, where she leaves her mother Sandra Hanson, brothers Greggory and Paul Hanson and her sister Kimberly Pesicka and her husband Floyd, plus a large family of siblings, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.
Missy was loved in her Gulf Breeze community by all those who knew her. She had an amazing smile and an infectious laugh that will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She loved to roller skate all of her life, which made being a part of the local Roller Derby team, Emerald Coast Roller Derby, a natural second family to her. She was dedicated to all of her family and friend to all of those she brought into her life and would move mountains for anyone. She wanted to provide the very best for her family and worked harder at it than anyone. Missy will be greatly missed and truly never forgotten. #444
You have free articles remaining.
Missy has joined in hand with her father, Larry Hanson, whom she loved dearly.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 10, at Rose Lawn Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will begin one hour prior to the service time.
Inurnment will occur at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.