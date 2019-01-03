Try 1 month for 99¢

CUSTER | Claudine Joy Cacek, 91, died Jan. 1, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Jan. 4, at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Jan. 5, at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Custer Cemetery.

