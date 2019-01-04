Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Peggy Diane Cacek, 73, died Dec. 30, 2018.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. prayer services today at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Jan. 5, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish.

