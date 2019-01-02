Try 1 month for 99¢
Peggy Cacek

RAPID CITY | Peggy Diane Wood Nelson Cacek, 73, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.

Peggy Diane Wood was born Oct. 22, 1945, in Webster City, IA, to Donald and Alice (Price) Wood. She graduated from Sioux City High School in 1963. On August 1, 1964, she was united in marriage to Dale Nelson and to this union Donald and David were born. She married William "Butch" Cacek and he had two children, Tanya and Scott.

Peggy worked at Wood Sawmill, Clark Printing, and A&B Welding as a bookkeeper and retired from A&B Welding in 2010. She loved to ride the Harley motorcycle with Butch, sewing, making cards, traveling, playing cards, and having coffee with her friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandkids, great-grandkids, family and friends.

She is survived by her sons, Donald (Sandy) Nelson and David Nelson, both of Spearfish; stepdaughter, Tanya Cacek of Laramie, WY; stepson, Scott Cacek of Aurora, CO; grandchildren, Amanda (Josh), Tony (Kelsee), Andy (Jordan), Keeli, Ean, Tabitha, Ts’eh, Soren, and Aidan; four great-grandchildren, Parker, Paxton, Tylee, and Rubee; her brother, Jerry (Georgia) Wood of Belle Fourche; her sister, Joan (Terry) Cargin of Spearfish; and numerous nieces and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Dale Nelson and Butch Cacek; and nephew, Kenny Cargin.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. prayer services on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish after a luncheon.

In lieu of flowers, a lasting donation may be made in her name to Regional Home Hospice of the Hills.

Friends may leave their condolences on Kirk Funeral Home’s website.

the life of: Cacek, Peggy D.
