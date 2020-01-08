Cain, George

RAPID CITY | George Cain passed on Jan. 2, 2020, at the age of 86, surrounded by loved ones.

He is survived by his wife, Marcia Cain; sons, John Cain (Janet) and Mark Cain (Tona); and four grandchildren.

He was a great man, very loved, and will be missed. As per George's request, there will be no funeral. Private Memorial will be held at a later date.