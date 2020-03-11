Caldwell, Joan B.

BAKER, Mont. | Joan Beverly Caldwell, 86, died Feb. 21, 2020.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, S.D.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home of Rapid City, S.D.
Mar 16
Graveside Service
Monday, March 16, 2020
11:00AM-11:30AM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
