Cameron, Scott S.

Scott was born May 8, 1969 in Hot Springs to Francis and Ilona Cameron and grew up in rural Custer. As a child, he enjoyed time playing in the creek, riding his favorite pony (in full cowboy garb) and roughhousing with his three brothers and sister. In his 8th grade year, the family moved to Scottsdale, AZ, where he completed high school at Horizon High in 1987. After, Scott attended Southern Utah University in pursuit of a degree in Art.

Scott’s extensive list of hobbies and interests included art, boating, cycling, yard work, and carpentry. Scott continued the family legacy of building and remodeling many of the buildings in and around Custer. He also used his creativity in remodeling the family ranch and raising his children in the place of his childhood. Together, with his wife Debi, they renovated 1881 Bank Building in Custer. It was important to them to keep the building’s charm as well as its history while operating a business to serve the community. His last significant project was the remodeling of the home originally owned by the Kothe family. Duly named the 1887 Bank Manor, anyone visiting there was welcome to enjoy the Manor’s charm and history. He loved it as he did all of the Black Hills.