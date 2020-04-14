Campbell, Kevin J.

GULFPORT, Miss. | Kevin Joseph Campbell, 65, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was born on Oct. 21, 1954.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Inez Valsvig Campbell and his brother, Jack Campbell.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Barbara Campbell; his children, Heather (David) Ranallo, Jarrod Campbell, Gregory Campbell and Erik Campbell; his siblings, Marlie (Ronald) Smith, Rose Thilmony, Mary Ellen (Ed) Dotson, Jim (Laurie) Campbell; and his grandchildren, Connor Ranallo, Aiyana Virden, Cameron Campbell, Caden Campbell, Adriana Campbell, Meadow Campbell, Jarrod Jr. Campbell and Emily Campbell.
Kevin was a graduate of Newell High School. He was born and raised in South Dakota and started his family in Rapid City. He moved to the MS Gulf coast years later and worked for Holden Earthmoving and Construction for 19 years. The family would like to acknowledge Holden Earthmoving and Construction for their kindness toward Kevin in how they treated him like family.
He enjoyed working in his yard and took pride in it. He loved watching his favorite sports on TV especially the Denver Broncos. He would also enjoy taking a occasional trip to the golf course. He was known by the name "Soup" to many close friends and family members and always enjoyed their company.
A memorial will be held at a later date in his home state of South Dakota.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.