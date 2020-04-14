Campbell, Kevin J.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GULFPORT, Miss. | Kevin Joseph Campbell, 65, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was born on Oct. 21, 1954.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Inez Valsvig Campbell and his brother, Jack Campbell.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Barbara Campbell; his children, Heather (David) Ranallo, Jarrod Campbell, Gregory Campbell and Erik Campbell; his siblings, Marlie (Ronald) Smith, Rose Thilmony, Mary Ellen (Ed) Dotson, Jim (Laurie) Campbell; and his grandchildren, Connor Ranallo, Aiyana Virden, Cameron Campbell, Caden Campbell, Adriana Campbell, Meadow Campbell, Jarrod Jr. Campbell and Emily Campbell.

Kevin was a graduate of Newell High School. He was born and raised in South Dakota and started his family in Rapid City. He moved to the MS Gulf coast years later and worked for Holden Earthmoving and Construction for 19 years. The family would like to acknowledge Holden Earthmoving and Construction for their kindness toward Kevin in how they treated him like family.

He enjoyed working in his yard and took pride in it. He loved watching his favorite sports on TV especially the Denver Broncos. He would also enjoy taking a occasional trip to the golf course. He was known by the name "Soup" to many close friends and family members and always enjoyed their company.