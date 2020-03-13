Capps, Mary A.
Capps, Mary A.

NEWCASTLE, Wyo. | Mary A. Capps, 95, died March 3, 2020.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, at Meridian Mortuary. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery.

