LAKEWOOD, Colo. | Deanna Adele Carleton, 81, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, under hospice care in the Claire Bridge Memory Care unit of Brookdale Green Mountain.
Deanna was born Nov. 18, 1937, in Rapid City, S.D., the only child of Charles and Leona (Carleton) Seaton. She graduated from Rapid City High School and earned a B.A. Degree in English from Augustana College, Sioux Falls, S.D., and a Master’s Degree in Counseling from Michigan State University, East Lansing, Mich. After a 27-year career as a teacher in the Arapahoe County, Colo., school system, she went back to school to become a Certified Public Accountant. She had a private practice before becoming an auditor for the State of Colorado. She loved her job as an auditor but was forced to retire when she began showing signs of dementia.
She was an accomplished musician and played the piano, organ, and marimba. Divorced twice and having no children, her succession of Chow-Chows were her passion. Her dogs competed and won honors in American Kennel Club shows in the Rocky Mountain region. She was an avid Broncos fan and passed from this life under a Broncos blanket.
The love of her life and eventually her caretaker was Ainsworth C. Lee. As Deanna's dementia progressed, he assisted with managing her finances and medical affairs. When she could no longer live in her home in Centennial, Colo., Ainsie and his daughter, Becky Myers of Raleigh, N.C., helped her transition to a care center in May of 2018. In December of 2018, she became a resident of Claire Bridge. When chemotherapy could no longer control Ainsie’s cancer, he became a Brookdale Green Mountain resident a short time after Deanna, and he died there under hospice care on Jan. 26, 2019. Her cousin, Allan Burke, of Linton, N.D., began assisting her on Jan. 1, 2019. After Ainsie's passing, her health quickly declined, and hospice care began April 30.
Deanna was preceded in death by her companion, Ainsworth Lee; her parents, Charles and Leona Seaton; her grandparents, Ernest and Cora Carleton and Edward and Minnie Seaton, who lived at Owanka, S.D.; her aunts, Grace (Carleton) Meyer, Ethel (Carleton) Baatrup and Hazel (Seaton) Peterson, and several cousins.
In following Deanna’s wishes, no services will be held. Her body was donated to advance research into dementia with Lewy bodies, the disease that first claimed her brilliant mind and then her life.
