SIOUX FALLS | Ernest G. "Ernie" Carlsen died peacefully at his home on March 25, 2019 (one month shy of his 98th birthday) surrounded by family and friends.
He was born on a ranch near Hoover, SD, in the middle of a spring blizzard on April 25, 1921, the youngest of nine children born to Danish immigrants, Chris and Cecelia Carlsen.
Ernie was a lawyer, businessman, the “Father of Title Insurance” in South Dakota, community leader, friend, and family man — a gentle man who lived his life to the fullest.
Ernie is survived by his daughter Cindy Kirkeby of Vermillion; his son, Chris, and his wife, Sandra, of Sioux Falls; three grandsons, Daniel Kirkeby, and his wife, Renata, and two great-grandsons, Miro and Thales, of New York, NY, Jensen Carlsen, and his wife, Amy, and two great-grandsons, Judah and Jedidiah, of Houston, TX, and Luke Carlsen of Los Angeles, CA; his very special friend, LaVon Hines and her family; many nieces and nephews; many members of his staff at Land Title; and his many younger friends.
Ernie was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; his daughter, Nancy; his grandson, Nathaniel; his parents; his eight siblings; and countless friends and business contemporaries.
Visitation, with family, will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave.
Ernie’s Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. CDT on Monday, April 1, at First Lutheran Church in downtown Sioux Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Dakota Lions Sight and Health, 4501 W. 61st St. N., Sioux Falls, SD 57107.
