Carlsen, Kenneth A.

NEWELL | Kenneth Alfred "Kenny" Carlsen, 70, died Sunday, March 29, 2020 as the result of a four-wheeler accident.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, April 3, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.

Burial will be at noon (CST) on Monday, April 6, at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Fairfax.

