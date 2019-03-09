Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Mata G. Carlson, 96, died March 6, 2019.

Visitation begins at 4 p.m., with 5:45 p.m. prayer services on March 11, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on March 12, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Burial will be at noon at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

