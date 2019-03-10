RAPID CITY | Mata G. Carlson, 96, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Black Hills Care and Rehabilitation Center at Rapid City.
Mata was born Dec. 6, 1922, to Gust and Gustah (Polnau) Wolff near Sisseton.
She married Marvin Carlson on Jan. 6, 1945, and lived on a farm until 1964, when they moved to Rapid City. She worked at Black Hills Retirement Center for 23 years until she retired in 1996.
Mata is survived by three daughters, LeAnn Faber of Rapid City, Cathy (Alec) Black of Arborfield, Saskatchewan, Canada, and Renae (Michael) Watkins of Rapid City; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin on Sept. 19, 2012; sisters, Frieda, Martha, and Margaret; brothers, William and Rudy; infant daughter, Janice; son, Mark; and son-in-law, Billy Faber.
Visitation begins at 4 p.m., with 5:45 p.m. prayer services on Monday, March 11, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, with Pastor Josh Jones officiating. Burial will be at noon at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
