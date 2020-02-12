Carpenter, Jack L.
Carpenter, Jack L.

RAPID CITY | Jack L. Carpenter, 89, died Feb. 9, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, at First Congregational United Church of Christ.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

Service information

Feb 17
Graveside Service
Monday, February 17, 2020
9:00AM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
Feb 17
Memorial Service
Monday, February 17, 2020
11:00AM
First Congregational Church
1200 Clark Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
