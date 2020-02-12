Carpenter, Jack L.

RAPID CITY | Jack L. Carpenter, 89, died Feb. 9, 2020.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, at First Congregational United Church of Christ.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
Feb 17
Graveside Service
Monday, February 17, 2020
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
Feb 17
Memorial Service
Monday, February 17, 2020
First Congregational Church
1200 Clark Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
