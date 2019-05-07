{{featured_button_text}}

AGAR | Edward W. Carr, 86, died May 3, 2019.

A prayer service will be at 7 p.m. May 9, with visitation one hour prior at Luce Funeral Home, Gettysburg.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. May 10, at the United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding. Burial will follow in the Onida Cemetery.

