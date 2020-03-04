Carr, Patty
0 entries

Carr, Patty

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | Patty Carr, 78, died March 1, 2020.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at First Lutheran Church in Philip. Burial will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News