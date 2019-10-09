RAPID CITY | Mary L. McGinty Alexander Carrier (formerly of Montana), died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Clarkson Health Care.
Mary was born July 6, 1922, to William and Junomae (Watson) Ingham in Miles City, MT. She graduated from Custer County High School in 1940. She spent two years in college and one year as a secretary for the highway department in Helena, MT.
Mary was united in marriage to John McGinty in 1943. Two children were born to this union, John and Sharon. Following their divorce, she married Zoyd Alexander on May 19, 1949 in Billings, MT. Mary and Zoyd had two more children, Edward and Jane. Zoyd died in 1982. Mary was united in marriage in March 1986 to Arthur Carrier at Yuma, AZ. He passed away in 1996.
Mary enjoyed gardening, dancing, quilting, camping, traveling, card playing and, most of all, being with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was active in the Eastern Star, hospital guild, American Legion Auxiliary and as a counselor for Girls State.
You have free articles remaining.
Grateful for have shared in Mary’s life are her children, Sharon (Mike) Mertens, Edward Alexander and Jane Kurth; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; brother, William Ingham; and son, John Alexander.
Memorial services and burial will be held at a later date in Montana.
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City (kirkfuneralhome.com).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.