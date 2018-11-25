Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Donald Dwayne Carroll, 68, died Nov. 21, 2018.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Nov. 27 at Fairburn United Methodist Church, with visitation held one hour prior.

Carroll, Donald D.
