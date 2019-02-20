RAPID CITY | Esther L. Carsten, 86, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
She is survived by her daughter, Bernita (Myron) Pound of Rapid City; daughter-in–law, Kathy Davis of Summerset; two stepsons, Guy Carsten II and Gene (Lisa) Carsten, of Rapid City; stepdaughter, Lynnette (Rich) Woods of Lincoln, NE; sister, Wanda (Steve) Goodrich of Rapid City; three brothers, Ivan Eisenbraun of Philip, Paul (Kathy) Eisenbraun of Indiana, and Andrew (Linda) Eisenbraun of Rapid City; sisters-in-law, Janet Eisenbraun of Ohio, and Marian Eisenbraun of California; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; as well as numerous step grand, great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 24, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 25, at Peace Lutheran Church. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
