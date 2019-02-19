Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Esther Carsten, 86, died Feb. 15, 2019.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Feb. 24 at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 25 at Peace Lutheran Church. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

