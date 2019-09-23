{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Linda Mae Carsten, 68, died Sept. 19, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Sept. 27, at Open Heart United Methodist Church.

Kirk Funeral Home

Events

Sep 27
Celebration of Life
Friday, September 27, 2019
1:00PM
Open Heart United Methodist Church
202 East Indiana St
Rapid City, SD 57701
